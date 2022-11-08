Kerala High Court declines to stay appointment of Ciza Thomas as acting VC of KTU

By Online Desk

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday declined to stay the order of Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, in his capacity as chancellor of universities in the state, appointing Ciza Thomas as acting vice-chancellor (VC) in charge of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU).

The state government argued that Ciza Thomas’s appointment was not as per the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Act, 2015.

While the Vijayan government gave their nominee, Digital University of Kerala Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath, to the post of in-charge VC, Khan refused that and instead appointed Thomas last week. The name of the state higher education principal secretary Ishita Roy who is an IAS too was rejected. The reason for not accepting the recommendation of the government was not in accordance with the law, it said.

The state government then approached the High Court, seeking a stay.

Ciza Thomas was serving as senior joint director, director of technical education, when she was made the acting VC as additional charge, till a full fledged VC will be appointment.

The state government argued that the provisions of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Act, 2015 do not bestow any unfettered power or discretion on the chancellor to appoint any person of his choice as VC of the university. The chancellor can act under section 13 (7) of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Act, 2015 only on the recommendation of the government, it said.

OPINION | The Chancellor, the Government and the Higher Education in Kerala

It said that Ciza Thomas' appointment in terms of Section 13 (7) of the Act can only be for a period not exceeding six months but the notification issued by the chancellor permits her to exercise the powers and functions of the VC until further orders, hence, the notification was unsustainable in law.

The state government also said that in the event of a VC vacancy arising in the university, only the VC of any other university or the pro-vice chancellor of the university, or the secretary to the government, higher education department, as recommended by the government, can be appointed as the VC to hold office till a regular VC is selected.

Ciza is neither the VC of any other university nor the pro-VC, hence, the notification issued by the chancellor ordering Ciza to exercise the powers and functions of the VC of the university, ignoring the recommendation of the government is ‘void ab initio’ and illegal, the government said.

Senior advocate Jaju Babu, counsel for the chancellor, cited the October judgment by the Supreme Court which cancelled the appointment of Rajasree MS as VC of KTU after it was found to be in violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) norms, and said that temporary arrangements too can be made as per UGC norms.

Ciza Thomas was a professor at Trivandrum Engineering College for more than 10 years. That may be the reason which prevailed upon the chancellor to prefer her, the counsel said.

The high court today said that the opinion of the UGC is important. "The opinion of the UGC becomes vital and for that purpose, I suo motu implead the UGC as an additional respondent in the case," said Justice Devan Ramachandran, while opposing the stay sought by the state government.

The court will consider the matter further on Friday.

The court issued a notice to the chancellor of KTU, registrar, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Thiruvananthapuram, and Ciza Thomas.

(With inputs from Express News Service)

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday declined to stay the order of Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, in his capacity as chancellor of universities in the state, appointing Ciza Thomas as acting vice-chancellor (VC) in charge of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU). The state government argued that Ciza Thomas’s appointment was not as per the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Act, 2015. While the Vijayan government gave their nominee, Digital University of Kerala Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath, to the post of in-charge VC, Khan refused that and instead appointed Thomas last week. The name of the state higher education principal secretary Ishita Roy who is an IAS too was rejected. The reason for not accepting the recommendation of the government was not in accordance with the law, it said. The state government then approached the High Court, seeking a stay. Ciza Thomas was serving as senior joint director, director of technical education, when she was made the acting VC as additional charge, till a full fledged VC will be appointment. The state government argued that the provisions of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Act, 2015 do not bestow any unfettered power or discretion on the chancellor to appoint any person of his choice as VC of the university. The chancellor can act under section 13 (7) of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Act, 2015 only on the recommendation of the government, it said. OPINION | The Chancellor, the Government and the Higher Education in Kerala It said that Ciza Thomas' appointment in terms of Section 13 (7) of the Act can only be for a period not exceeding six months but the notification issued by the chancellor permits her to exercise the powers and functions of the VC until further orders, hence, the notification was unsustainable in law. The state government also said that in the event of a VC vacancy arising in the university, only the VC of any other university or the pro-vice chancellor of the university, or the secretary to the government, higher education department, as recommended by the government, can be appointed as the VC to hold office till a regular VC is selected. Ciza is neither the VC of any other university nor the pro-VC, hence, the notification issued by the chancellor ordering Ciza to exercise the powers and functions of the VC of the university, ignoring the recommendation of the government is ‘void ab initio’ and illegal, the government said. Senior advocate Jaju Babu, counsel for the chancellor, cited the October judgment by the Supreme Court which cancelled the appointment of Rajasree MS as VC of KTU after it was found to be in violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) norms, and said that temporary arrangements too can be made as per UGC norms. Ciza Thomas was a professor at Trivandrum Engineering College for more than 10 years. That may be the reason which prevailed upon the chancellor to prefer her, the counsel said. The high court today said that the opinion of the UGC is important. "The opinion of the UGC becomes vital and for that purpose, I suo motu implead the UGC as an additional respondent in the case," said Justice Devan Ramachandran, while opposing the stay sought by the state government. The court will consider the matter further on Friday. The court issued a notice to the chancellor of KTU, registrar, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Thiruvananthapuram, and Ciza Thomas. (With inputs from Express News Service)