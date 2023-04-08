Train arson attack: Shahrukh Saifi in police custody; murder charges slapped

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Shahrukh Saifi, the accused in the Elathur train arson attack case, was remanded in 14-days police custody by the Kozhikode Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The magistrate reached the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital where Saifi was undergoing treatment and completed the remand proceedings. The accused was discharged from the hospital as no serious health problems were found in the medical examination. Later, he was shifted to the AR Police Camp at Maloorkunnu.

“The medical team certified that the accused is perfectly fit and he will be questioned in detail. He will be taken for evidence collection in the coming days,” said ADGP Ajith Kumar, who is supervising the 18-member special investigation team.

He confirmed that the bag found near the crime scene in Elathur belongs to the accused. However, the reason why the bag was left at the crime scene is yet to be clarified, he said. The accused will be taken to the crime scene in Elathur, Korapuza Bridge, and to Kannur where the D1 and D2 compartments are kept for evidence collection. “As the interrogation progresses, the investigation team will add other sections, if necessary,” the ADGP said.

Amid doubts regarding the death of three people, the police added Section 302 of IPC (Murder) to the charges slapped on the accused. Even after repeated queries from the media about the involvement of the accused in the death of the three persons and slapping Section 302 of the IPC, the ADGP said that the investigation is in the primary stages and more details will be checked during further interrogation.

Meanwhile, an NIA team including DIG Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar reached Kozhikode to collect details of the case.

It’s been two days since Shahrukh Saifi was handed over to the Kerala Police by the Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Maharashtra police, and Sunday marks a week since the attack. However, the incident is still shrouded in mystery.

Questions including whether the accused got help from anyone else, his suspected terror links, and other details regarding the death of three people in the attack are yet to be answered. The probe team hopes to crack the case during the custodial interrogation of the accused.

The accused poured petrol on the passengers of D1 and D2 compartments of Alappuzha - Kannur Executive Express on Sunday night at 9.30 pm at Elathur. Three persons, including a child, died after they reportedly jumped off the train upon seeing the arson attack.

