Kerala CM lashes out at the movie 'The Kerala Story'; calls it propaganda of the Sangh Parivar 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The movie 'The Kerala Story' furthers the propaganda of the Sangh Parivar by portraying Kerala, which is the land of secularism, as the epicenter of religious terrorism, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Cautioning people of the state to be wary of attempts to spread unrest in society through propaganda, the Chief Minister warned of legal action against any such 'anti-social' acts.

The teaser of the movie 'The Kerala Story', written and directed by Sudipto Sen, was released recently. The film claims close to 32,000 women allegedly went missing in Kerala and that they converted, got radicalised, and were deployed in various terror missions.

"It is only deliberate that the movie is based on 'Love Jihad', a claim that was rejected by investigative agencies, courts, and the Union Home Ministry. This is done by the Sangh Parivar to demean Kerala before the world, destroy its secular atmosphere and sow the seeds of communalism," the Chief Minister said in a Facebook post.

Pinarayi said the Sangh Parivar has come up with a movie based on falsehood as its politics was not fruitful in Kerala. The movie's teaser puts out a huge lie that 32,000 women from Kerala were converted and enrolled in Islamic State. This is nothing but a false story produced in the Sangh Parivar factory of lies, he said.

"People who use cinema to create divide and factionalism in society cannot be justified in the name of creative freedom," Pinarayi said. He added that creative freedom does not mean the license to communalise society and spread lies.

The ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress in the state had earlier lashed out against the controversial upcoming movie, calling it an attempt to destroy the communal harmony of the state.

ALSO READ:

Banning 'The Kerala Story' not an option, says Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian

'False claims': Congress urges state govt not to give permission to screen 'The Kerala Story'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The movie 'The Kerala Story' furthers the propaganda of the Sangh Parivar by portraying Kerala, which is the land of secularism, as the epicenter of religious terrorism, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Cautioning people of the state to be wary of attempts to spread unrest in society through propaganda, the Chief Minister warned of legal action against any such 'anti-social' acts. The teaser of the movie 'The Kerala Story', written and directed by Sudipto Sen, was released recently. The film claims close to 32,000 women allegedly went missing in Kerala and that they converted, got radicalised, and were deployed in various terror missions. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "It is only deliberate that the movie is based on 'Love Jihad', a claim that was rejected by investigative agencies, courts, and the Union Home Ministry. This is done by the Sangh Parivar to demean Kerala before the world, destroy its secular atmosphere and sow the seeds of communalism," the Chief Minister said in a Facebook post. Pinarayi said the Sangh Parivar has come up with a movie based on falsehood as its politics was not fruitful in Kerala. The movie's teaser puts out a huge lie that 32,000 women from Kerala were converted and enrolled in Islamic State. This is nothing but a false story produced in the Sangh Parivar factory of lies, he said. "People who use cinema to create divide and factionalism in society cannot be justified in the name of creative freedom," Pinarayi said. He added that creative freedom does not mean the license to communalise society and spread lies. The ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress in the state had earlier lashed out against the controversial upcoming movie, calling it an attempt to destroy the communal harmony of the state. ALSO READ: Banning 'The Kerala Story' not an option, says Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian 'False claims': Congress urges state govt not to give permission to screen 'The Kerala Story'