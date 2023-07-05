Home States Kerala

Three dead, one missing as rain continues in Kerala

It rained heavily in Kasaragod, Kannur and Idukki on Tuesday.

Published: 05th July 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala rain, monsoon

A two-wheeler rider loses his balance as he struggles to move through a waterlogged road during heavy rain in Kozhikode on Tuesday. (Photo | E Gokul, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three people died and another person went missing as heavy rains wreaked havoc across the state on Tuesday. As many as 95 houses were partially damaged and another 100 got waterlogged due to sea erosion in Kozhikode. Restrictions were imposed on movement to hilly regions in Idukki and Kannur. 

Holiday has been declared for educational institutions in six districts on Wednesday. The Kannur University has postponed all examinations scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

It rained heavily in Kasaragod, Kannur and Idukki on Tuesday. Cherthala in Alappuzha recorded 15 cm of rain, while Kottayam, Kudulu (Kasaragod) and Ranni AWS (Pathanamthitta district) recorded 14 cm each, as per the IMD data on Tuesday morning. An orange alert was declared for 12 districts on Wednesday. The intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue, especially in northern districts, till Saturday. 

In Thrissur, a 19-year-old boy who went fishing drowned in a canal at Arippalam. Veron, son of Kollamamparambil Antony of Arippalam, was a student of Kallettumkara Government Polytechnic.

An autorickshaw driver died after his vehicle fell into a canal in Adoor in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday evening. Unnikrishna Kurup of Thatta died as he was caught in the strong current in the canal. In Palakkad, a woman died when a coconut tree fell on her. Thankamani, 55, a native of Pallarode, was working in the paddy fields in Vadakkencherry.  

Orange alert sounded in 12 districts today

A 65-year-old man went missing in Iruvanjipuzha at Kodiyathur. C K Ussainkutty of Karakkutti, who went to the riverside to spend time with family, drowned in the river. In view of the monsoon calamities, the revenue department has instructed officials who went on leave to report for duty within next 36 hrs. The government directed district collectors to announce holidays for educational institutions on the previous day.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel cutting the branches of a huge tree that fell on the roadside near Palarivattom in Kochi on Tuesday amid heavy rain | T P Sooraj 

Three forest fringe villages in Pathanamthitta — Araynjilimon, Kurumpanmoozhy and Avanippara — were marooned after the causeways across the Pampa and the Achankovil got submerged. Water levels in Pampa, Manimala and Achankovil rivers have risen. In Idukki, a mudlsip was reported from Munnar. 

The IMD issued an orange alert for all districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam on Wednesday. These districts can expect heavy rainfall (7- 11 cm) to very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm) in 24 hours. The weather in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod is likely to continue the same on Thursday. Rain or thundershowers are most likely to occur across the state till July 8, said the official forecast. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea due to the high-velocity wind (45-65 Kmph) and high waves reaching up to 3.5 - 3.7m between Vizhinjam and Kasaragod.

ALSO READ | Sea surge batters geotubes, waves tear into Kannamali

ALSO READ | Disaster management: CBSE schools in district to be divided into 4 zones

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heavy rains Kerala rains
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp