Quiet on the surface, simmering beneath

TM Thomas Isaac smiles from a giant billboard overlooking the historic Aruvithura Church believed to have been established in AD 151. It has a catchline quite unlike the typical CPM hoarding: ‘Edathanu Hrudayam, Avideyundu Isaac’ (At Left is the Heart, That’s Where Isaac Is).

Set against a dark green backdrop, even the party logo — sickle, hammer and star — is barely discernible. And the colour of the party flag, red, is but a mere speck.

Though located in Kottayam district, Aruvithura falls under the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency and has an overwhelmingly Muslim population. Isaac and the LDF poll strategists are trying to get the attention, and votes, of both Muslims and the church-going Christian population traditionally considered close to the Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF). The party tacticians know they will have to use every trick in the book to wrest the seat from the incumbent, Congress’ Anto Antony, who is eyeing a fourth consecutive term.

Save a few posters and banners, the buzz associated with an election is hardly visible on the ground, which is surprising for a politically-charged Kerala. “It’s the month of Ramadan. Things will become hectic after Eid-al-Fitr,” says Ansari, outside his ‘malancharakku’ shop at Erattupetta.

The low prices for ‘malancharakku’, or hill produce like rubber, nutmeg, pepper, cardamom and ginger, and the farmers’ struggles including the recurring wild animal attacks are hot election issues in this predominantly agrarian central Kerala constituency. “Isaac has proven his capabilities as a finance minister. It will be a tough fight,” Ansari says.

At the same time, he reckons Anto holds the edge despite the fatigue factor.