Church youth wing to screen ‘Kerala Story’ in more dioceses

KOCHI : Days after the Idukki eparchy screened ‘The Kerala Story’, the youth movement of the Church has decided to screen the controversial movie in two more dioceses and an archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church.

The Kerala Catholic Youth Movement (KCYM) of the eparchies of Pala and Thamarassery and Thalassery archdiocese have decided to screen the movie for the youths in the parishes under their jurisdiction.

“The KCYM units of Thamarassery, Thalassery and Pala will screen the movie from April 13 onwards,” said Richald John, president of KCYM Thamarassery eparchy.

He said the call made by the Idukki eparchy has been taken up by other eparchies of the Church. “The screening will be held in Idukki once more. The earlier one was screened by the catechism department of the Church and hadn’t reached the youth in the eparchy,” said Richald.

On whether the KCYM’s decision has the backing of the eparchy higher-ups, Fr Sebastian Kavalakkat, chancellor of Thamarassery eparchy, said they have the wholehearted support of Church authorities.

“The KCYM unit of Thamarassery eparchy is spread across across Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. There is no political angle in the decision as is being misinterpreted by some political parties,” he said.