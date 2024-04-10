'Dirty politics': Anil Antony denies allegations of bribery in appointment of counsel in Kerala HC

Pathanamthitta: Anil Antony, the BJP candidate for the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha Constituency, vehemently denied allegations leveled against him, asserting that he did not accept Rs 25 lakh to appoint standing counsel for the CBI in the Kerala High Court.

TG Nandakumar, also known as "Dalal (broker) Nandakumar," had previously accused Anil of engaging in such misconduct.

"The opposition is engaging in dirty politics out of fear of my victory. These baseless allegations are a result of a conspiracy involving a criminal case accused. Nandakumar, who was jailed for theft of an idol from a family temple, is now falsely implicating me. As a Stanford graduate, I refuse to stoop to their level of conspiracy," Anil, the son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, stated to the media.