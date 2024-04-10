Kerala Story - LDF, UDF sense trouble

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As campaigning for the Lok Sabha poll moves to the second phase, the two leading political fronts have met with an unexpected stumbling block.

Days after the ruling CPM and the Opposition Congress moved the Central Election Commission against Doordarshan’s telecast of the controversial movie, The Kerala Story, three prominent factions of the Catholic Syro Malabar Church have come forward to screen the movie among the faithful.

While the LDF and the UDF were caught completely off guard, the BJP seems to have found an unexpected lifeline.

The decision by the Church leadership to screen the movie has come as a setback to both LDF and UDF, both of whom are highly critical of the movie. Leaders of the two fronts continue their tirade against the movie, but stopped short of criticising the Church leadership fearing erosion of their respective Christian support base.