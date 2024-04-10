KSEB transformers catch fire unable to bear power overload

However, KSEB sources said the board will be forced to approach the high-price market where power produced by private LPG units is available at the rate of Rs 16 to 19 per unit. While the KSEB is keen to avoid load shedding this summer, the consumption is nearing the maximum capacity of the existing distribution network, which is a cause for concern.

“Almost every middle-class family is installing air conditioners which has led to a steep rise in consumption. When 10 houses install ACs, it will breach the maximum capacity of the transformer. In this situation, the transformer will catch fire or the fuses start melting. We have lost six transformers in Thiruvananthapuram district alone. The problem is severe in Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod where the capacity enhancement has been delayed due to protests against installation of new power lines. There are chances of power outages in these places as the network is unable to withstand the heavy load,” said a senior KSEB officer.

“People are increasingly depending on air conditioners to escape from the scorching summer heat. The extensive use of ACs has stretched the peak hour from 10 pm to 2 am. As per the guidelines people should inform the KSEB when they install power- consuming equipment like AC. But nobody follows the rules. The power demand during peak hours is rising at an alarming rate and the distribution network has its limitations. We have been requesting consumers to reduce the use of motor pumps and air conditioners during peak hours. Besides people are charging their electric vehicles during peak hours,” the officer said.