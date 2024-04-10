KSEB transformers catch fire unable to bear power overload

KOCHI : With the daily power consumption surging at an alarming rate, the KSEB is scrambling to meet the demand.
The state set a new record in power consumption on Monday as the daily consumption reached 110.10 million units. The peak consumption set a new record of 5,506 MW at 10.44 pm on Monday.
The spiralling demand has added to the woes of the KSEB which is purchasing 800 MW per day to meet the peak-hour demand. Around 10 million units of power is being purchased on short-term open access agreement for two months while another 10 MW is being purchased from the Real Time Market and Day Ahead Market. The power is being purchased at the maximum rate of Rs 10 per unit.
However, KSEB sources said the board will be forced to approach the high-price market where power produced by private LPG units is available at the rate of Rs 16 to 19 per unit. While the KSEB is keen to avoid load shedding this summer, the consumption is nearing the maximum capacity of the existing distribution network, which is a cause for concern.
“Almost every middle-class family is installing air conditioners which has led to a steep rise in consumption. When 10 houses install ACs, it will breach the maximum capacity of the transformer. In this situation, the transformer will catch fire or the fuses start melting. We have lost six transformers in Thiruvananthapuram district alone. The problem is severe in Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod where the capacity enhancement has been delayed due to protests against installation of new power lines. There are chances of power outages in these places as the network is unable to withstand the heavy load,” said a senior KSEB officer.
“People are increasingly depending on air conditioners to escape from the scorching summer heat. The extensive use of ACs has stretched the peak hour from 10 pm to 2 am. As per the guidelines people should inform the KSEB when they install power- consuming equipment like AC. But nobody follows the rules. The power demand during peak hours is rising at an alarming rate and the distribution network has its limitations. We have been requesting consumers to reduce the use of motor pumps and air conditioners during peak hours. Besides people are charging their electric vehicles during peak hours,” the officer said.
The roof-top solar power generation project which offers 40% incentive to consumers installing solar panels on roof top has also turned a burden for the KSEB. As per the project the excessive power generated by the roof-top solar panels is bought by the KSEB during day time and the consumer draws power from the grid during night hours. However, many of these consumers have installed two to four air conditioners at their houses and they have been drawing power excessively during the peak hours when the KSEB is scrambling to meet the demand. “We are pleading with the consumers to use power judiciously during peak hours to avoid power outages,” said the officer.
Roof-top solar power project
The roof-top solar power generation project which offers 40% incentive to consumers installing solar panels on roof top has also turned a burden for the KSEB. As per the project the excessive power generated by the roof-top solar panels is bought by the KSEB during day time and the consumer draws power from the grid during night hours.