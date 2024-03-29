KSEB considers options as power demand skyrockets

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has a tough task ahead meeting power demand, as soaring temperatures ensure that consumption records are breached with each passing day. Power consumption hit an all-time high of 104.63 million units (MU) on Wednesday. Maximum demand for the day was 5,197 MW.

This bettered the 103.86-MU mark set the previous day. Last Thursday, the state government issued an order stating that it would take over 75% of the loss, amounting to Rs 767.71 crore, incurred by the board during 2022-23. A senior power department official told TNIE this would help the board purchase power from the central grid in the months of April and May, when summer would be at its peak.

“The KSEB requires Rs 22 crore daily to purchase power from the central exchange. Currently, power is readily available on the grid as summer is yet to set in north India. Usually, Holi marks the onset of summer. But that has not been the case this year, which is a consolation for us. Demand for power across the country would go up as the Lok Sabha election campaign reaches a crescendo,” the official said.