Lots and lotus of excitement in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Shashi Tharoor was on his first visit to the constituency after his candidature was announced for the 2024 general elections. He had just arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. But there was none to receive him, except a few TV journalists and camera crews. Not a single Congress worker was around. No banners or placards to welcome him.

But then, Tharoor wouldn’t have bothered much about it. For, he had won Thiruvannathapuram three times before on his own merit and charisma.

The local Congress leadership had always cold-shouldered this diplomat-turned-politician.

In fact, Tharoor had to complain to the national leadership to get the party machinery running. Yet, he managed to win – even when he was under a cloud of suspicion after the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar during the 2014 Lok Sabha election.