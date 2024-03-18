Tharoor no longer a sure bet for fourth term as BJP, CPI queer pitch in Kerala capital

Caste interplay, community equations, vote swings and undercurrents

Hardly a week after campaigning began, the poll picture in the constituency has undergone a drastic change. If Thiruvananthapuram was one of the sure bets for the Congress among the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, it's no longer the case. If first impressions were that the LDF and BJP hardly posed a threat to Tharoor, it took no time for the Congress and the LDF to realise that Rajeev Chandrasekhar is no small fry.

"Contrary to the initial impression that the Congress would retain its seat and that the LDF would push back BJP to the third slot, the perspective has changed. A professional Rajeev Chandrasekhar is surging close behind Tharoor, with Pannian far behind. The seemingly walkover win scenario has changed. The urbanised voter community is sure to see a vote swing," pointed out a CPM source.

While the BJP is keen to harp on politics as a means to reinforce 'Modi's guarantee', the Left camp's politicking is to attack Tharoor over his controversial Hamas remark and statement on the Ayodhya Ram temple issue. Winning the Muslim minority votes would be crucial for both the Congress and the Left. Contrary to the BJP and the LDF, the Congress has been talking about development as well as socio-communal and political issues.

The Vizhinjam Seaport project and the ensuing fishermen agitation is also bound to play a key role in the election. A section of the coastal population harbours resentment towards both the Left government and Shashi Tharoor. The BJP camp has naturally slid in to fish in these troubled waters. Both the LDF and BJP are also doing their best to reap electoral gains from a mild anti-incumbency wave against Tharoor.

A well-organised campaign to woo residents associations in the city too is gradually gaining momentum in the state capital. Tharoor has always enjoyed major support from the urban, IT and youth groups, in addition to sufficient support from the coastal population, especially the Latin Catholic votes. However, both the BJP and the LDF hope to poach the same.

Tharoor has been an appealing face for both the urban and coastal population. But this time around, Rajeev is likely eat into the urban, IT votes, while Pannian is sure to make substantial gains from the coastal votes. Pannian will also gain a sizeable vote share from the city and rural areas too. The present incumbent's win would be decided, depending on whether the gains made by the other two would be over and above Tharoor's eroding vote base or not.