PM spreading lies about state, Cong & UDF silent on CAA: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KASARAGOD: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to hide the state’s achievements through lies and said both the PM and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi use the same tone while speaking against Kerala.

Pinarayi, who was speaking to reporters at Kanhangad in Kasaragod, also exuded confidence of winning big in the Lok Sabha elections, saying the feedback from party leaders and workers from various constituencies suggested that poll outcome will be diametrically opposite to the 2019 elections results. He said the Congress and BJP were concerned about the political stance taken by the LDF in Kerala.

Pinarayi said as per the NITI Aayog report, Kerala is the best-performing state in India in terms of health indicators, sustainable development index, and school education quality index.