PM spreading lies about state, Cong & UDF silent on CAA: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KASARAGOD: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to hide the state’s achievements through lies and said both the PM and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi use the same tone while speaking against Kerala.
Pinarayi, who was speaking to reporters at Kanhangad in Kasaragod, also exuded confidence of winning big in the Lok Sabha elections, saying the feedback from party leaders and workers from various constituencies suggested that poll outcome will be diametrically opposite to the 2019 elections results. He said the Congress and BJP were concerned about the political stance taken by the LDF in Kerala.
Pinarayi said as per the NITI Aayog report, Kerala is the best-performing state in India in terms of health indicators, sustainable development index, and school education quality index.
“The PM, the ex-officio chairman of NITI Aayog, says Kerala is not performing. Modi alleges that there is corruption in Kerala, similar to Bihar. Through this statements, he has insulted two states,” Pinarayi said.
He said the PM and BJP were spreading lies about Kerala. “They know they won’t win any seats from Kerala,” he said. Training his guns on the Congress, Pinarayi alleged that the party managed to deceive Keralites when Rahul contested from Wayanad. “People have realised their mistake and now know the truth, which mainly why Congress could not win the elections in Kerala after that.
“This time, they are trying the same formula with a new face. He (Rahul) is not even trying to oppose Modi and Sangh parivar. He ran away from north India and contested in Wayanad in 2019, and this time around, he is once again vying for the Wayanad seat,” Pinarayi said.
The CM said the UDF didn’t even talk about CAA, and even hid the flags of the Muslim League as well as the Congress fearing the BJP.
“Congress beat up League workers for holding the flag, and the League burnt newspapers carrying advertisements of CAA. This is the present condition of the UDF. LDF gained people’s approval due to its position against the political stand of the Union government, which is controlled by the Sangh parivar, UDF, and right-wing media, all of whom are involved in false propaganda,” Pinarayi said.