In Kerala's Kannur, where voters, eat, drink and breathe politics

Her curious eyes and shy smile fail to hide the anxiety within. Leaning against the wall, she has a desolate expression writ large across her face.

Hardly a year ago, Rahana KK lost her father when he went to collect firewood. Raghu was trampled by an elephant that emerged from the thick vegetation in their settlement. She had lost her mother long back. The 15-year-old seems reluctant to talk about the loss, a memory etched deep in her mind.

She is among the thousands driven to the edge in the tribal settlement next to the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary. The settlement has around 12 tribes including Paniyar, Karimpala, Kurichyar, Kattunaikar, Kani and Mavilans.

To enter Aralam is to step into a different world, where lives are lost on a regular basis, tribals live in penury and workers’ agitations remain a routine affair. Sixteen persons have died in wild animal attacks here since 2018. While a lucky few get compensation, the majority still await their dues.

“It’s a painful saga for the tribals,” says Iritty block panchayat president K Velayudhan, who served as the Aralam panchayat president back in 2003.

“Two decades ago, when AK Antony was the Chief Minister, about 7,500 acres were bought for Rs 42 crore. While 4,000 acres were earmarked for the farm, 3,500 acres were distributed among 3,335 tribal families. Now, only 1,717 families remain, the others having moved out seeking better living conditions,” he adds.