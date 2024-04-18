Rs 700 per vote: Inside India's record-breaking election!

It's election season and India's 969 million-odd voters have assumed a near-royalty status for a brief period.

Political parties have been devoting significant energies and expense to make them feel special, even if it involves wheelbarrows full of cash worth some Rs 1 lakh crore, as per preliminary estimates.

The projected expenditure far outstrips the 2019 poll spending, which itself topped out at Rs 55,000-60,000 crore, according to the Centre for Media Studies (CMS), which tracks election expenses.

It almost equals the spending on the 2020 US elections that stood at $14.4 billion, or Rs 1.2 lakh crore, according to OpenSecrets.org, which too tracks election spending. In other words, the world's biggest elections happening in India will also be the most expensive ever. What it also confirms is that, power often costs too much.

Cash burn that will put Indian startups to shame

A princely Rs 1 lakh crore expenditure in just under two months translates to a cash burn rate faster than that of all Indian startups combined. But political parties don't seem to be really intimidated by the price tag. And the upshot of this largesse, economists say, is an increase in consumption, particularly in rural areas, giving a 0.2-0.3% boost to GDP.

Hurrah! Rural consumption has been sulking, and since the proposed sum isn't being collared from the country's coffers, purely from an economic perspective, the spending blitz is somewhat welcome.