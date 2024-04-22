Kannur's Aralam tribes face peril amidst political chessboard

Aralam falls under Peravoor, one of the seven assembly segments in the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency. LDF holds five of the seats while the other two are with the UDF. But things tend to take a different turn in the parliamentary polls. While Dharmadam and Mattannur remain CPM strongholds, Irikkoor and Peravoor favour the Congress. Taliparamba — where the Left usually enjoys a political edge — chose to stand with the Congress last time, with the UDF candidate winning by a mere 725 votes.

Structurally, Kannur offers a rare combination of assembly segments, as some of the heavyweights in state politics — including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM state secretary M V Govindan, minister Kadanappally Ramachandran and popular CPM leader K K Shailaja — come from the constituency. No wonder, voters here seem to eat, drink and breathe politics.

While sitting MP and Congress state chief K Sudhakaran is seeking a second term, the CPM has fielded its district chief M V Jayarajan. The saffron party has chosen C Reghunath, who had contested as a UDF candidate against Pinarayi in the 2021 assembly election and later defected to the BJP. While the fronts have seemingly chosen their available ‘best’, certain sections within all three secretly admit that better candidate-selection would have made things far easier. With Shailaja contesting from neighbouring Vadakara, issues there will have resonance in Kannur too.

The real feel of the battle comes through in Taliparamba as both fronts work overtime to consolidate/regain majority. Electoral tension is palpable. A few posters and banners of the Congress party were destroyed recently, setting off a tirade of allegations and counter-allegations. The town has a substantial Muslim population that sides with the UDF, while the CPM enjoys solid support in other pockets. The party has even won unopposed in such areas, in the local body polls.

The Trichambaram temple festival has just ended. Scrap dealers Balakrishnan, 55, of Pallikkara and Jayaram, 60, of Kumbala are busy chatting before their customary afternoon nap under a huge banyan tree.

“Business is dull nowadays. A kilogram of scrap fetches a meagre Rs 13, now that migrants too have entered the field,” quips Balakrishnan. At the UDF campaign committee office, KPCC member Mohammed Blathur is busy strategising. He talks about Andoor municipality, where the CPM has a firm support base.