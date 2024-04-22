'Pinarayi, Modi speaking in one voice': V D Satheesan

MALAPPURAM: Responding to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s remarks equating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the speeches of both Pinarayi and Modi are being prepared by the same centre and they are, in fact, speaking in one voice.

“Both of them target Rahul Gandhi. Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM have taken over the BJP’s plans to character assassinate Rahul. In Kerala, the CPM and Pinarayi are repeating what Modi and the BJP propagated against Rahul 10 years ago. Modi said Rahul escaped to Kerala without contesting in north India. Pinarayi also repeated the same. It is up to the respective parties to decide who will contest from which seats and how they will campaign,” Satheesan said.