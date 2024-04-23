Kerala BJP files police complaint against Rahul Gandhi

KOCHI: The BJP Ernakulam district committee filed a police complaint against Congress leader and UDF Wayanad Lok Sabha candidate Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, alleging that he has made a malicious statement misquoting the Prime Minister to cause disharmony in society.

In the complaint filed at the Ernakulam Central Police Station, BJP Legal Cell district convener Sinu G Nath said that Rahul Gandhi made a public speech in Kottayam accused the Prime Minister of campaigning for One Nation, One Language and One Religion.

Quoting from Rahul's speech, he said," If a daughter graduates from a university her parents congratulate her in Malayalam. I get surprised when I hear the PM giving speeches where he says One Nation, One Language and One Religion. How can you tell the people of Tamil Nadu to not speak Tamil, People of Kerala to not speak Malayalam? Every single Indian language is as important as any other language. BJP does this with language, place, caste and religion. Whenever they get an opportunity, they divide the country."

Sinu said the video is available on YouTube.