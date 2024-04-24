Kerala poll panel comes up with innovations to make elections ‘inclusive’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When you arrive at your polling booth to cast your vote on April 26, don’t be surprised if all the election officials deployed are youngsters below the age of 30 years. As part of its plans to make the elections youth-friendly, the poll panel has earmarked 31 booths across the state that will be manned exclusively by young officials below the age of 30. This first-of-its-kind initiative in the state is among the many innovations the poll panel has devised for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll.

“As part of measures to make the elections inclusive, we have earmarked booths across the state managed by polling officials representing various categories,” Chief Electoral Officer-Kerala Sanjay Kaul told TNIE.

In an effort to send out a message of inclusiveness to differently-abled persons, polling personnel in the Persons with Disability (PWD) category will be managing six booths across the state. This is also a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state, the CEO said.