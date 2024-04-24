Pinarayi's resilience and autocracy: A double-edged sword in Kerala's electoral battle

Pinarayi set the tone again with an unprecedentedly scathing attack, and subsequent counterattacks, on the Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi. What followed was an ugly spat between two senior leaders of the anti-BJP bloc, that had even Modi commenting on the infighting within the INDIA bloc.

Curiously, this is where the so-called Pinarayi factor has had to endure a tectonic shift. Once hailed and adored as the Captain, he has had to suffer collateral damage because of his almost dictatorial approach and rigid personality traits.

The LS poll campaigning has hence been witnessing palpable anti-incumbency factors against both the Centre and the state government. Contrary to the usual scenario, it is not just against the state government but against Pinarayi too.

While there’s an evident anti-Modi factor stemming from the LDF-UDF campaign, there’s an equally strong anti-Pinarayi factor too bubbling in the minds of the voters, especially after the CM’s visible reluctance to distance himself from the political violence that is blatantly indulged in by Left-leaning student outfits, especially the SFI, and his glaring failure to rein them in.

“It’s true that his personality traits and authoritarian approach have invited criticism from many corners. But we should not limit this sentiment to Pinarayi per se. It’s also a sentiment against the Left government as a whole, and its failure on many fronts like the current financial crisis, poor performance by ministers, violence by SFI and a slew of other factors. Of course, as the leader, he will be held primarily responsible,” said political observer Dr G Gopakumar.

Left leaders, while admitting secretly there’s an anti-Pinarayi sentiment, especially among the Left-minded liberals, they sincerely hope it would not reflect in the LS polls. With just two days remaining for the polls, it’s certain that this election too will witness a ‘Pinarayi factor’. Whether it would favour the Left or act against it, only the verdict will tell.

