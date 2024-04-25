Kerala: Close triangular contest makes poll upshot in Attingal unpredictable

BJP leader Muraleedharan cannot be sidelined as he is expected to give a scare to his two rivals as he has been camping there for the last one year elevating his position as a household name in the Attingal constituency.

Muraleedharan’s connections with the echelons of power at the centre saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi and two senior Union ministers, Nirmala Sitaraman and S Jaisankar campaigning for him. While it is almost certain that the Nair and upper caste Hindu votes will go the saffron way, most of the SC and ST votes are also likely to swing this way. Muraleedharan’s stint in the external affairs ministry has kept him in good stead where those students who were expatriated from Ukraine have been working for him in Attingal. His goodwill also saw recently about how three fishermen belonging to Anchuthengu were repatriated from Russia. A section of the Latin Catholic votes as well as the local fishermen votes are expected to come in favour of Muraleedharan.

But it’s the Muslim votes which hold the key in Attingal as it has got a population of around 14% as per the 2011 Census. A huge stride in minority population in assembly segments like Chirayinkeezhu, Nedumangad and Varkala has happened over the last decade.