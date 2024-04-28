Delayed polling sparks controversy in Kerala's Vadakara

KOZHIKODE: Though the polling has been completed in the state, the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency continues to be under the radar of controversies. The last vote was cast in booth no 141, Muduppilavil LP School in Kuttiady of Vadakara constituency at 11.43pm. The delay was widely visible in majority of other polling booths in the constituency leading to another political battle here.
Apart from booth no 141, other polling booths in Kuttiady, including 49, 50, 52, 88, 116, 119, 142 and 154, had long queues even after 10.30pm. Local leaders and booth agents allege that unwanted restrictions and delay in voting confirmation in the EVMs led to the late night polling.
“Over 500 people, including women with toddlers, were waiting outside the polling booth at Muduppilavil LP School after 6pm. There were 1,455 voters in this booth and it took more than a minute for a voter to complete the polling process. Officials failed to make necessary arrangements to accommodate these many voters. The polling official’s prolonged verification of open votes also led to the delay,” said Chovvayil Shaiju, who spent over five hours in the queue outside the booth.
Booth agents allege that polling became slower after the presiding officials received instructions from Kozhikode District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who is also the district election officer, to be more vigilant when allowing open votes. The order came after presiding officers at polling stations 61 and 162 in Nadapuram assembly segment were replaced due to lapses in their performances.
Vadakara returning officer Ajeesh K told TNIE that booth no 141 experienced much delay compared to other stations. “Polling officials were already informed to be vigilant while verifying the companion votes to avoid unwanted confusions. However, while examining the CCTV visuals, it was noted that presiding officers at Muduppilavil LP School booth took more time compared to other booths in Vadakara. We are currently looking into the matter,” said Ajeesh.
However, the political leaderships in Vadakara have come forward with accusations against the Election Commission and rival parties for the delay. Both LDF and UDF have raised the concern of people leaving the booth without being able to vote. LDF candidate K K Shailaja told TNIE, “I had raised the issue with the polling officials during my visit to the booths in the morning. There was a dispute over open vote which disrupted polling at some places. I feel that the slow confirmation of vote in the EVM caused the delay.”
Meanwhile, UDF candidate Shafi Parambil said UDF was collecting details from booths across the constituency to check whether there was a pattern in the delay. “Our party functionaries at the grass-root level have complained that the delay was deliberate and was particularly reported in UDF strongholds. We have entrusted the election committee to verify the same. At various places, people had to return without voting. Authorities should have taken steps to avoid such instances,” said Shafi told TNIE.
At the same time, the BJP leadership has blamed the district administration for the delay. During a press meet in Kozhikode, NDA candidate M T Ramesh alleged that the unwanted restrictions from the district administration and polling officials led to the delay.
However, the CPM claims that the UDF utilised the delay to conduct bogus voting in several parts of Nadapuram assembly segment. The LDF alleged that UDF carried out two bogus voting at booth no 84 in Vanimel after taking the polling officials as hostages. LDF Vadakara constituency secretary Valson Panoli has filed a complaint with the Chief Election Officer on the incident.
Chaotic process
Last vote cast in booth no 141, Muduppilavil LP School in Kuttiady of Vadakara, at 11.43pm
Local leaders & booth agents allege that unwanted restrictions and delay in voting confirmation in the EVMs led to the delay
The delay also caused violent clashes between UDF and LDF workers in the constituency