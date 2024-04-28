Delayed polling sparks controversy in Kerala's Vadakara

KOZHIKODE: Though the polling has been completed in the state, the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency continues to be under the radar of controversies. The last vote was cast in booth no 141, Muduppilavil LP School in Kuttiady of Vadakara constituency at 11.43pm. The delay was widely visible in majority of other polling booths in the constituency leading to another political battle here.

Apart from booth no 141, other polling booths in Kuttiady, including 49, 50, 52, 88, 116, 119, 142 and 154, had long queues even after 10.30pm. Local leaders and booth agents allege that unwanted restrictions and delay in voting confirmation in the EVMs led to the late night polling.

“Over 500 people, including women with toddlers, were waiting outside the polling booth at Muduppilavil LP School after 6pm. There were 1,455 voters in this booth and it took more than a minute for a voter to complete the polling process. Officials failed to make necessary arrangements to accommodate these many voters. The polling official’s prolonged verification of open votes also led to the delay,” said Chovvayil Shaiju, who spent over five hours in the queue outside the booth.