Morphed video row: Shafi demands apology from Shailaja, sends notice

“The defamatory statement made by Shailaja triggered numerous cyber attacks against Shafi and his family members, especially his aged and ailing mother. After the ‘morphed video’ issue cropped up, the CPM workers unleashed relentless cyberbullying on Shafi, his family and the party. It was orchestrated to blemish the good name of Shafi among the voters of Vadakara constituency. This has caused grave mental agony and pain to him. The so-called ‘social activists’ and cyber activists have been continuously tarnishing the image of my client from the date of your (Shailaja’s) statement before the press,” the legal notice stated.

Responding to Shailaja’s clarification, Shafi told reporters,”I am happy to know that there is no such video spreading on social media. I also welcome Shailaja’s clarification that she never mentioned a ‘morphed video.’ But the left cyber warriors spread many lies about me. I had to face so much abuse.”