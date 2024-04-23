Morphed video row: Shafi demands apology from Shailaja, sends notice

KOZHIKODE: In recent weeks, the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency has been abuzz with discussions surrounding a controversial video allegedly containing morphed images of LDF candidate K K Shailaja. While the Left in Vadakara initially utilised the cyber attack as a key campaign strategy to draw female voters, it now appears to have backfired on the LDF as Shailaja clarified that she has never mentioned a ‘morphed video’. Moreover, UDF candidate Shafi Parambil has sent a legal notice to Shailaja demanding her to tender a public apology within 24 hours.
The legal notice stated that Shailaja deliberately raised a false allegation intended to tarnish the reputation of Shafi and derive undue benefit in the election.
“The defamatory statement made by Shailaja triggered numerous cyber attacks against Shafi and his family members, especially his aged and ailing mother. After the ‘morphed video’ issue cropped up, the CPM workers unleashed relentless cyberbullying on Shafi, his family and the party. It was orchestrated to blemish the good name of Shafi among the voters of Vadakara constituency. This has caused grave mental agony and pain to him. The so-called ‘social activists’ and cyber activists have been continuously tarnishing the image of my client from the date of your (Shailaja’s) statement before the press,” the legal notice stated.
Responding to Shailaja’s clarification, Shafi told reporters,”I am happy to know that there is no such video spreading on social media. I also welcome Shailaja’s clarification that she never mentioned a ‘morphed video.’ But the left cyber warriors spread many lies about me. I had to face so much abuse.”
Earlier, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary M V Govindan, along with cultural figures K R Meera, K Ajitha, and Bharathikutty, had come out in support of Shailaja after the ‘morphed video’ controversy erupted. CPM workers in Vadakara had leveraged the issue at the grassroots campaign.
In light of the apparent backlash, the LDF candidate took a proactive stance to defend herself. “There was an unethical move against me in cyberspace. UDF exploited the media to question my political integrity. I stand by my statements. Let Shafi take legal action. I am prepared to confront it. I am willing to provide evidence of cyberattacks against me,” Shailaja told reporters in Vadakara.
Meanwhile, the LDF leaders in Vadakara said that, by sending a legal notice, Shafi is playing cheap politics. “Already seven cases have been registered against UDF workers for cyber attack against Shailaja. Thus, when there are many cases against the unethical and illegal action of the UDF candidate, he is playing cheap politics by sending a legal notice against the LDF candidate and spreading falsehoods. The voters of Vadakara will give a befitting reply to the UDF candidate who is running obscene and communal propaganda to hide his political illiteracy,” a statement issued by LDF said.