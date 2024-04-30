Never thought about joining BJP: LDF convenor to CPM secretariat

He further pointed out that allegations against him surfaced after he said that Congress leader K Sudhakaran will join BJP. “I haven’t met BJP leader Shobha Surendran. It was long back that I visited New Delhi. My recent visit was to participate in a protest organised by the LDF government. I usually stay at Kerala House whenever I visit New Delhi. Channels aired her allegations without cross-checking with me. My son has never called Shobha Surendran. At a marriage function, Sobha introduced herself to my son and asked for his mobile number. Then she messaged him to call her. However, he did not return the call. Instead he blocked her number. After her statements, a section of the media started propagating that I held talks with the BJP leader and would join that party”, he said.

“On polling day, a conspiracy was hatched with the help of the media to trap me. They were trying to target CM Pinarayi Vijayan through me. There was a big conspiracy behind it all,” he said, requesting the party to initiate legal action against those behind the conspiracy.