Never thought about joining BJP: LDF convenor to CPM secretariat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LDF convener E P Jayarajan on Monday told the CPM secretariat that he has never thought about joining the BJP. “I never thought about joining the BJP at any point in my life,” Jayarajan is learnt to have told his party colleagues. Speaking at the meeting, he alleged concerted efforts by T G Nandakumar to trap him. He alleged that the real attempt was to target CM Pinarayi Vijayan through him.
Sources said an emotional Jayarajan went on explaining about his meeting with Javadekar. “My meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar lasted for only five minutes. Since we didn’t talk politics during the meeting, I thought there was nothing to report to the leadership. He told me that since he was in charge of the Kerala BJP, he has been meeting leaders of different political parties. As he was passing through near the flat he thought he should make a courtesy call. I also said I was happy to meet him. As I had to attend another function, I was about to leave and thus we parted. Now when I look back, I think Nandakumar was part of the conspiracy. Such a move against me has been going on for quite a long time,” Jayarajan explained.
He further pointed out that allegations against him surfaced after he said that Congress leader K Sudhakaran will join BJP. “I haven’t met BJP leader Shobha Surendran. It was long back that I visited New Delhi. My recent visit was to participate in a protest organised by the LDF government. I usually stay at Kerala House whenever I visit New Delhi. Channels aired her allegations without cross-checking with me. My son has never called Shobha Surendran. At a marriage function, Sobha introduced herself to my son and asked for his mobile number. Then she messaged him to call her. However, he did not return the call. Instead he blocked her number. After her statements, a section of the media started propagating that I held talks with the BJP leader and would join that party”, he said.
“On polling day, a conspiracy was hatched with the help of the media to trap me. They were trying to target CM Pinarayi Vijayan through me. There was a big conspiracy behind it all,” he said, requesting the party to initiate legal action against those behind the conspiracy.