Debate on landslide cause rages as Wayanad mourns

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The twin landslides in Wayanad have brought the issue of climate change to the forefront even as a debate rages on whether the disaster was caused by the phenomenon or was man-made, a result of ignoring warnings.

A section of scientists argues that had the Madhav Gadgil expert committee’s recommendations for the Western Ghats been implemented, the disaster could have been averted. However, a larger section studying climate change opines that global warming, warming of the Arabian Sea and change in monsoon pattern, coupled with climate change, all contributed to the massive landslides.

“The people of Wayanad have a distant relation to the causes of climate change and resultant global warming,” Roxy Mathew Coll, climate scientist at Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, told TNIE.

“As a high hill area, the mountains block the monsoon wind. Now, there is more moisture in the wind. This warm, moist air rises in hilly regions and transforms into multi-cellar clouds, leading to heavy rain. The warm air is supplied by the Arabian Sea due its warming,” he said.