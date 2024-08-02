GSI clarifies Wayanad landslide bulletins were experimental amid Kerala disaster

KOLKATA: Amid reports that its warning system "failed" in landslide-hit Wayanad in Kerala, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) on Friday said its regional forecast bulletins for the district were experimental and issued once a day for ground testing.

This process was a "part of building a prediction model", which will take 4-5 years to be ready for public use, a GSI official said.

"GSI has started issuing regional landslide forecast bulletins on an experimental mode once a day for Wayanad district, Kerala.

These are issued only to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for ground testing since the onset of the 2024 monsoon.

It is restricted only to SDMA and DDMA for receiving feedback," a GSI spokesperson told PTI.

These forecasts are based on rainfall predictions provided by the National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to prepare landslide thresholds, he said.