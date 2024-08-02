Wayanad landslide: NGT issues notices to Kerala, TN govt over 'exploitative' growth in hill slopes of Western Ghats

CHENNAI: Even as rescue operations are in full swing at landslide affected Wayanad district, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has registered a suo moto case and issued notices to Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments for allowing 'exploitative' development in the hill slopes of Western Ghats, which are ecologically sensitive and known landslide hotspots.
The notices were served to chief secretaries, state disaster management authorities of both States and district collectors of Wayanad and Idukki in Kerala and Nilgiris and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.
Judicial member justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana said, "We don't want to know just how the Wayanad landslide happened, we would like to know what are the remedial and prevention measures the State authorities have in place to prevent recurring of such tragedies."
The tribunal expressed displeasure over how permits were being given for building constructions on the hill slopes both in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
For instance, the Chooralmala and Mundakkai in the Meppadi region of Wayanad that were severely affected by landslides are not sitting on rocky ground. "It's red soil. What is the carrying capacity? Why are there so many buildings? "We need answers," the bench asked.
It also pointed out that the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel headed by ecologist Madhav Gadgil's report has classified Vythiri taluk of Wayanad district, where the landslides occurred, in ecologically sensitive zone-1, which means that change in land use is not permitted.
The Kerala standing counsel, however, claimed 70 per cent were earlier settlements and tried to defuse the criticism towards the Kerala government for its alleged inaction.
The tribunal also raised questions whether Tamil Nadu is strictly following the Chapter 10A of Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act, 1920, which provides regulations for the construction of buildings in hill stations.
"We want to know whether Chapter 10A is strictly being followed in Tamil Nadu and whether there are any such rules in Kerala. Please furnish those details," the bench told the standing counsels of both Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Questions were raised on mushrooming resorts in Nilgiris and Valparai. Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana asked why the tourism department did not have control rather than allowing private players to build resorts and endangering the lives of innocent people. No further construction should be made in landslide-prone areas forthwith, she observed.