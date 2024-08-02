Wayanad landslide: NGT issues notices to Kerala, TN govt over 'exploitative' growth in hill slopes of Western Ghats

CHENNAI: Even as rescue operations are in full swing at landslide affected Wayanad district, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has registered a suo moto case and issued notices to Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments for allowing 'exploitative' development in the hill slopes of Western Ghats, which are ecologically sensitive and known landslide hotspots.

The notices were served to chief secretaries, state disaster management authorities of both States and district collectors of Wayanad and Idukki in Kerala and Nilgiris and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

Judicial member justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana said, "We don't want to know just how the Wayanad landslide happened, we would like to know what are the remedial and prevention measures the State authorities have in place to prevent recurring of such tragedies."

The tribunal expressed displeasure over how permits were being given for building constructions on the hill slopes both in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

For instance, the Chooralmala and Mundakkai in the Meppadi region of Wayanad that were severely affected by landslides are not sitting on rocky ground. "It's red soil. What is the carrying capacity? Why are there so many buildings? "We need answers," the bench asked.