Wayanad landslide updates | Day 4: Four found alive during search ops; death toll rises to 308

Four people were found alive during search operations on the fourth day after massive landslides struck Kerala’s Wayanad district. Four people of a family were found alive in their house with injuries at Padavettikunnu, three kilometres away from Chooralmala.
According to reports from local media, arrangement are being made to airlift the family to a hospital.
The death toll has risen to 308. However, the official count stands at 201.
Kerala ADGP M R Ajith Kumar on Friday said that approximately 300 people were still missing in the devastating landslides that hit the region. 348 houses are said to have been damaged in the landslides.
According to officials, 40 teams of rescuers resumed search operations in Wayanad district in the early hours of Friday morning.
On Thursday night, the army completed the construction of a Bailey bridge at Chooralmala that could help speed up search operations at upstream Mundakkai and Punjirimattom villages.
The search and rescue operations received an impetus due to the completion of the 190-foot-long Bailey bridge that will enable the movement of heavy machinery, including excavators, and ambulances to the worst-affected Mundakkai and Chooralmala hamlets, the official added.
The Wayanad District Collector on Friday said that GPS coordinates from aerial drone and cellphones to identify spots where search and rescue operations can be focused.
Wayand Collector Meghashree D R told reporters that the worst-affected Mundakkai and Chooralmala hamlets have been turned into six zones where 40 teams of rescue personnel have been deployed along with cadaver dogs and heavy machinery to look for survivors and unearth remains from the debris.
The 40 teams will conduct search operations in six zones of the landslides-hit areas -- Attamala and Aaranmala (first), Mundakkai (second), Punchirimattam (third), Vellarimala village (fourth), GVHSS Vellarimala (fifth), and riverbank (sixth).
She also said that from aerial photographs taken by drones, GPS coordinates of certain search locations have been identified.
"We mapped all this data and gave it to all the teams so that the search and rescue operations can proceed efficiently and speedily," the Collector added.
State Revenue Minister K Rajan, a day ago, had said that a drone-based radar from Delhi would arrive on Saturday to locate bodies buried in the mud.
He also added that currently, six dogs are assisting in the search operation and four more will arrive in Wayanad from Tamil Nadu.
On the third day, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the affected areas.
During his visit he said that all the survivors in Mundakkai have been rescued, indicating that there is little hope of finding more people alive.
Vijayan also said that Revenue Minister K Rajan, Forest Minister A K Saseendran, PWD and Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, and SC/ST Department Minister O R Kelu will camp in the district and help with the rescue efforts.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the site of the landslide.
“I feel the same profound sorrow I felt the day my father died. Many here have lost their entire families, making their pain even greater,” Rahul Gandhi said after visiting the affected areas.
State health minister Veena George earlier said, "256 autopsies have been done. 154 bodies have been handed over to district administration. Bodies found in Nilambur and Pothukal have also been recovered, and autopsies have been completed."
Minister K Rajan, who is coordinating the rescue efforts, said 1,300 personnel from various agencies and the armed forces carried out joint search-and-rescue operations in the area, braving the rains, winds and difficult terrain and without the help of heavy machinery.
He also said that 9,328 people have been relocated to 91 relief camps in the district.
Of these, 2,328 people from 578 families displaced due to the landslides at Chooralmala and Meppadi have been moved to nine relief camps, he added.
Following the construction of the Bailey bridge on Thursday night which would expedite the rescue efforts, death toll is expected to rise.