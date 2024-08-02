Wayanad landslide updates | Day 4: Four found alive during search ops; death toll rises to 308

Four people were found alive during search operations on the fourth day after massive landslides struck Kerala’s Wayanad district. Four people of a family were found alive in their house with injuries at Padavettikunnu, three kilometres away from Chooralmala.

According to reports from local media, arrangement are being made to airlift the family to a hospital.

The death toll has risen to 308. However, the official count stands at 201.

Kerala ADGP M R Ajith Kumar on Friday said that approximately 300 people were still missing in the devastating landslides that hit the region. 348 houses are said to have been damaged in the landslides.