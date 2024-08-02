Wayanad landslide updates | Day 4: Radar picks up sign of life beneath muddy soil; death toll rises to 308

Rescuers conducting search operations with an advanced radar system in a landslide-hit village in Wayanad have detected a signal indicating breathing, possibly by a human or animal.

An official involved in the operation said that a "blue signal" was received on the radar while searching an area where a house was previously located in the severely affected Mundakkai village.

"There is a consistent signal of breathing," the officer told reporters.

The remains of the building are buried around two-to-three metres below the muddy soil, and it is unclear whether the breathing signal is from a human or animal, he added.

According to local residents, the signal was detected in the area where the kitchen and store room of the house were located. Based on the signal, rescuers have started digging into the spot.