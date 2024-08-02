Wayanad tragedy: 30 brave women aid inquests, post-mortems of landslide victims at Nilambur hospital

MALAPPURAM: As many as 172 remains, including 59 bodies and 113 body parts, of the victims of the Wayanad landslide have so far been recovered from the Chaliyar River and its banks by dedicated rescue officials and volunteers. The inquest and postmortem procedures for these remains are being carried out at Nilambur District Hospital.

In this time of sorrow, a remarkable group of 30 women has emerged as pillars of strength, providing invaluable assistance to officials in these crucial procedures and becoming role models for all. These women are members of the Ideal Relief Wing, a non-profit organization, and its affiliated group, Team Welfare.

"Dead bodies and body parts recovered from the Chaliyar River and its banks are being brought to Nilambur District Hospital in ambulances. We take the remains from the ambulances to the inquest room in the hospital."

"In the room, we help the police identify wounds, take measurements, and carry out other inquest-related procedures. Before conducting the postmortem, we clean the bodies and body parts. After the postmortem, we store the covered body parts in the hospital," said Haseena Vahab, a leader of Team Welfare.