Wayanad tragedy: 30 brave women aid inquests, post-mortems of landslide victims at Nilambur hospital

MALAPPURAM: As many as 172 remains, including 59 bodies and 113 body parts, of the victims of the Wayanad landslide have so far been recovered from the Chaliyar River and its banks by dedicated rescue officials and volunteers. The inquest and postmortem procedures for these remains are being carried out at Nilambur District Hospital.
In this time of sorrow, a remarkable group of 30 women has emerged as pillars of strength, providing invaluable assistance to officials in these crucial procedures and becoming role models for all. These women are members of the Ideal Relief Wing, a non-profit organization, and its affiliated group, Team Welfare.
"Dead bodies and body parts recovered from the Chaliyar River and its banks are being brought to Nilambur District Hospital in ambulances. We take the remains from the ambulances to the inquest room in the hospital."
"In the room, we help the police identify wounds, take measurements, and carry out other inquest-related procedures. Before conducting the postmortem, we clean the bodies and body parts. After the postmortem, we store the covered body parts in the hospital," said Haseena Vahab, a leader of Team Welfare.
Haseena reveals that her team has approached the task with heavy hearts. "We handle the remains with the utmost respect, considering them as if they belonged to our own loved ones. The condition of many of these remains is heart-wrenchingly deformed, making it unbearable for many to assist the police officers during the inquest. So, we took up this difficult task, as our training under our organizations has prepared us for such heartrending situations," Haseena added.
Many male members of these organizations are also part of the relief work at the district hospital and in the Chaliyar River and its banks, said Majeed Chaliyar, who coordinates the members of these organizations involved in the rescue and relief activities in Nilambur.