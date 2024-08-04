CM Pinarayi Vijayan visits Shirur landslide victim's home in Kozhikode

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday visited Shirur landslide victim Arjun's residence in Kannadikkal in Kozhikode district. Arjun was driving a lorry loaded with timber to Kozhikode when the landslide occurred on July 16, and has been missing since then. Additionally, search operations has not yielded any positive results.

Arjun's family including his parents, wife and sister issued a complaint about the search for him not resuming in the Gangavalli river.

Earlier in the day, Pinarayi visited the house of Arjun and interacted with his family members.

He assured them all possible measures to find Arjun, adding that the Karnataka government has promised to restart the search for him, which was temporarily stopped due to the strong undercurrent in the river after a 13-day search went on vile.

The Kerala CM also said that the state government is constantly following this case.