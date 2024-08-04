Wayanad landslides: Rescue operations enter day six as death toll crosses 340

Rescue operations continue in the landslides-hit areas in this north Kerala district on the sixth day with more force and equipment being deployed in spots where chances of recovering bodies were high, state Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said on Sunday.

As per official records, 206 people are still missing from Mundakkai and Chooralmala. Meanwhile, the death toll is said to have crossed 240.

Advanced radars, drones, and heavy machinery are being used by the rescue teams.

Minister Riyas said that search operations will continue in the 40-kilometre stretch of the Chaliyar river, which flows through Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, as many bodies and remains were recovered from it near Nilambur in Malappuram.

The latest efforts by various agencies, including the Navy, police, Fire and Rescue teams, and the NDRF, along with local residents, recovered three more bodies and 13 body parts from the river on Saturday.

These recoveries bring the total number of bodies found in the Chaliyar River to 73 and body parts to 132, making a grim total of 205, according to officials.

"The recovered bodies comprise 37 men, 29 women, 3 boys, and 4 girls," said an official in Malappuram district.