Wayanad tragedy: Allu Arjun donates Rs 25 lakh to Kerala CM Relief Fund for landslide victims

MUMBAI: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is the latest film personality to make a donation to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for rehabilitation efforts in the landslide-hit Wayanad district in Kerala.

The death toll from the catastrophic landslide, which hit the district in the early hours of July 30, has risen to 219, according to the state government.

In an X post, Arjun said he wanted to do his bit for the state which has always given him a lot of love.

"I am deeply saddened by the recent landslide in Wayanad. Kerala has always given me so much love, and I want to do my bit by donating Rs 25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to support the rehabilitation work. Praying for your safety and strength. @CMOKerala," the "Pushpa: The Rise" star wrote on Sunday.