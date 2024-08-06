Over 800 people in 8 relief camps; rehabilitation next major challenge in Wayanad

CHOORALMALA (WAYANAD) : With the search operations in Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages in the final phase, rehabilitation of those affected by the catastrophic landslides is the major challenge ahead for the authorities.
Currently, 889 people — from 274 families — who were rescued or evacuated from the disaster-stricken areas are housed in eight relief camps in Meppadi.
Though the state government has announced plans to establish a township in a secure area for those affected, identifying suitable land for the purpose could well prove to be a daunting task.
Meanwhile, even a week after the tragedy, confusion prevails on the exact number of deceased, though official records put the toll at 226. Around 200 people are still missing. Also, the exact loss and extent of the disaster are yet to be estimated. The search teams recovered six more bodies from the Vellarmala village office area and near the Punnapuzha river in Chooralmala.
On Monday, more unidentified bodies and body parts were buried at the mass burial site at a 64-cent land in Puthumala, following prayers of all religions. As many as 30 unclaimed bodies and 154 body parts were buried on the day. Each body and body part was buried in separate pits, with DNA identification numbers marked on top of the graves.
Finance Minister K N Balagopal, who visited Chooralmala, told reporters that the state government will implement a comprehensive package to rehabilitate the victims. “The necessary land, housing and infrastructure for rehabilitation will be provided as soon as possible. It’s heartening to see substantial aid pouring in from across the country,” he said.
The government has entrusted land revenue joint commissioner and former Wayanad district collector A Geetha with the task of finding suitable land for rehabilitating the survivors. Many organisations and individuals have also expressed willingness to help. However, several residents have expressed concerns over shifting to a new place.
‘State govt preparing a comprehensive rehabilitation plan’
According to them, many residents earned a livelihood by working locally and in tea estates, and relocating to a new area will make it difficult for them to find a source of income.
“We did small-time jobs in Chooralmala and nearby areas. If we are relocated, it will take us a long time to find suitable jobs. Also, how can anyone identify a safe location in Wayanad when all the areas are vulnerable to landslides,” asked Unnikrishnan, a resident whose wife is missing since the tragedy struck on July 30.
Meanwhile, officials said a rehabilitation scheme modelled on the Puthumala project is being considered. However, residents said the 2019 landslide, which claimed 17 lives, remains a haunting memory, with many promises still unfulfilled.
“Many who lost their houses in the landslides left the place. Even after five years, some are yet to receive houses as promised. We can’t say the rehabilitation was completed there. Initially, everyone supports and makes promises, but after some time, the incident is forgotten, and we have to run from pillar to post for government aid,” said Savitha, another resident.
Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh said local bodies will ensure the coordination of various rehabilitation schemes for the affected. “Steps like formulating livelihood plans, facilitating temporary relocation and data collection of missing documents of the affected people will be taken immediately,” he said.
Wayanad District Collector D R Meghasree told TNIE that all these options will be explored. “The state government is preparing a detailed rehabilitation plan. Suitable number of houses might not be available in Wayanad, so we will explore options to rehabilitate the affected persons in other districts,” she said.
So far, rescue workers have recovered 150 bodies from Wayanad and 76 from Nilambur. A total of 181 body parts have been recovered -- 24 from Wayanad and 157 from Nilambur. Autopsies and DNA sample collection for identification purposes are in progress. With search teams covering more ground, officials expect the death toll to climb.
Currently, 1,174 personnel from various forces, including the Army and the Navy, are engaged in the search operations across six zones. Apart from them, 913 volunteers and local residents are also on the ground.
Revenue Minister K Rajan said intense search will be carried out from Soochipara to Pothukal on the banks of Chaliyar river and up to Nilambur to trace the missing persons,” he said.
He added that the state government has declared wards 10, 11 and 12 of the Meppadi grama panchayat as “disaster-affected areas”.
search continues
30 unclaimed bodies and 154 body parts buried at Puthumala on Monday
6 more bodies recovered from Chooralmala area
A total of 226 bodies recovered -- 150 from Wayanad and 76 from Malappuram dists
Intense search to be carried out from Soochipara to Pothukal on the banks of Chaliyar and up to Nilambur to trace those missing