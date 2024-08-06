Over 800 people in 8 relief camps; rehabilitation next major challenge in Wayanad

CHOORALMALA (WAYANAD) : With the search operations in Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages in the final phase, rehabilitation of those affected by the catastrophic landslides is the major challenge ahead for the authorities.

Currently, 889 people — from 274 families — who were rescued or evacuated from the disaster-stricken areas are housed in eight relief camps in Meppadi.

Though the state government has announced plans to establish a township in a secure area for those affected, identifying suitable land for the purpose could well prove to be a daunting task.

Meanwhile, even a week after the tragedy, confusion prevails on the exact number of deceased, though official records put the toll at 226. Around 200 people are still missing. Also, the exact loss and extent of the disaster are yet to be estimated. The search teams recovered six more bodies from the Vellarmala village office area and near the Punnapuzha river in Chooralmala.

On Monday, more unidentified bodies and body parts were buried at the mass burial site at a 64-cent land in Puthumala, following prayers of all religions. As many as 30 unclaimed bodies and 154 body parts were buried on the day. Each body and body part was buried in separate pits, with DNA identification numbers marked on top of the graves.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal, who visited Chooralmala, told reporters that the state government will implement a comprehensive package to rehabilitate the victims. “The necessary land, housing and infrastructure for rehabilitation will be provided as soon as possible. It’s heartening to see substantial aid pouring in from across the country,” he said.

The government has entrusted land revenue joint commissioner and former Wayanad district collector A Geetha with the task of finding suitable land for rehabilitating the survivors. Many organisations and individuals have also expressed willingness to help. However, several residents have expressed concerns over shifting to a new place.