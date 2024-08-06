Wayanad: Boulders crush chooralmala’s tourism dreams

MUNDAKKAI : Having gained plenty of attention, the glass bridge projects at ‘900 Kandi’ and Attamala, the latter near the famous Soochipara waterfalls, had raised hopes of Chooralmala becoming an integral part of Wayanad tourism. And the residents of the picturesque town were looking forward to their implementation, with high expectations of increased revenue generation.

However, the landslides have torpedoed the plans as the entire village has been wiped out. Many are now staring at a bleak future, burdened as they are with repaying the loans availed for small businesses and jobs.

Sabitha had taken `6.5 lakh from the Kerala Gramin Bank and sourced around `3 lakh by pledging her gold ornaments to open a handicraft shop at Chooralmala. Her husband, Raveendran, too was involved with her venture. “For the first two years, we ran the shop smoothly. Then Covid hit and our loan repayment got delayed. However, we managed it somehow. Now, all hopes have vanished with the landslide,” she said.

The couple has two sons, one pursuing a PG course and the other a UG student. “I’m also looking after my mother. I don’t know how we’ll manage all that with the loan liability and no business,” Sabitha said.

Her friend, Savitha, who has a loan liability of `11 lakh, is also looking for government intervention to write off the loans, given that the landslides have taken away their livelihoods. “I have availed of loans from banks and the Kudumbashree. After the Puthumala tragedy, and Covid, the government relaxed the repayment period but we still have to pay the entire amount with interest. We haven’t lost our lives, our dear ones, or houses... but livelihoods have been hit. Aid is pouring in now, but slowly, it will all end and nobody will come to this area,” said a teary-eyed Savitha.

According to Sabitha, the picturesque village has the potential for tourism but she fears the landslides may have changed its image for worse. “People have to return to this place even after we are relocated elsewhere as our lives are closely associated with the tea gardens,” she said.