10% heavier rainfall led to disaster in Wayanad

NEW DELHI: The catastrophic landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad on July 30 were caused by climate change, says a new analysis by World Weather Attribution (WWA). It says the shift in weather patterns, caused by human activities, triggered a 10% heavier rainfall burst in the region, which in turn resulted in the landslips.

To mitigate the impact of such natural calamities in future, the WWA—an international collaboration of climate scientists who conduct rapid assessments of extreme weather events—recommends minimising deforestation and quarrying along with improvement of early warning and evacuation systems. The study also recommends replacing fossil fuels with renewable sources of energy to reduce the one-day burst rainfall-like conditions.

The study ‘Landslide-triggering rainfall made more intense by human-induced climate change, devastating highly vulnerable communities in northern Kerala’ was done by a group of climate scientists, researchers and institutions associated with WWA.

It notes that the region witnessed 146 mm of rainfall in a single day, which is the third heaviest on record in Kerala.