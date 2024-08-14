Wayanad landslide: Kerala govt announces Rs 6 lakh financial assistance to families of deceased

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has announced Rs 6 lakh financial assistance to each of the families of the deceased in the twin landslides at Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad.

Announcing a detailed plan for rehabilitation and financial support for the survivors and the families of the deceased, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also said that Rs 75,000 will be given to those who suffered more than 60 per cent disability.

“Rs 50,000 will be given to those who suffered disability between 40 per cent and 60 per cent. Financial assistance will also be given to the immediate relatives of those who have gone missing. Once the police procedure is completed the list will be prepared of the missing persons and an order will be issued on the basis of that,” he said.

The CM also said that until now 231 dead bodies and 206 body parts were recovered. “Of this, 151 dead bodies were recovered from Meppadi and 80 from Nilambur. 39 body parts were recovered from Meppadi and 172 body parts were recovered from Nilamboor. The autopsy was completed. 52 dead bodies and 194 body parts that were not recognised were cremated. On Tuesday five more body parts were recovered and it will be undergone autopsy,” he said.

Of the total 415 dead bodies and body parts recovered, a DNA test was completed in 401. Of these 349 body parts were of 248 people. Of these 121 were of males and 127 were of women. 52 body parts were in an unrecognisable state.

The financial assistance would be given next to the kin based on the affidavit. An order would be issued for the release of the financial assistance. The financial assistance would be given to the wife, husband, children, father, and mother without submitting the heirship certificate. The 30-day notice period for submitting the heirship certificate would be lifted for this case.

The families which are shifted from rehabilitation camps to rented houses would be given Rs 6,000 as rent per month. However, those who are shifted to buildings owned by the government, public undertakings or other public ownership would not be eligible for this. This would apply to those who are shifted to buildings with sponsorship. However, the rent would be given to those who are living without full sponsorship.