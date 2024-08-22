Threat of Mpox spoils travel plans of Malayalis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the vacation season approaches, concerns about the rising threat of Mpox globally has left Malayali travellers worried. Onam vacationers who have planned their trip well in advance are anxious about their trips to foreign destinations due to the threat.

On Wednesday, the state government issued advisories stepping up surveillance and preparations at hospitals to tackle the likelihood of an outbreak. Europe, one of the most popular and preferred destinations for Malayali travellers, has been identified as a high-risk area for Mpox transmission.

According to tour operators and industry experts, there are no current cancellations as there have been no reported cases of Mpox within the country.

However, concern is growing among travellers planning vacations during this period. “After learning about the Mpox threat, those planning to travel are worried and expressing concern,” said tour guide Rajesh P R.

“While there are no cancellations yet, this may impact travel trends in the coming month. We will be advising travellers to take all necessary precautions,” he added.

Vietnam among trending destinations this season

According to tour operators, Malayalis have planned their vacations in advance with booking made as early as three to four months ago.

This year, Vietnam is the most popular destination along with Almaty in Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Russia, and Azerbaijan for Malayali travellers.

“Onam is the time when families travel more and such destinations are on high demand. Despite the ongoing war situation, people are willing to travel to Russia. They want new experiences and are looking to travel to new destinations. Vietnam is one destination in high demand,” said Benny Panikulangara of Benny’s Royal Tours Pvt Ltd. He said that the Wayanad landslide has cast a shadow on the travel plans of people from Malabar region.

Thailand still favourite

“Compared to the post-pandemic travel boom, there is a decline in the number of people touring abroad. A majority of the travellers are pensioners but now there is a slowdown because of the ongoing financial crisis. There are delays and uncertainty in getting pensions and this has impacted the travel industry. Now travellers are seeking new destinations,” said Ajeesh Chandran, managing director of Tour Max Destination Management Private Ltd.