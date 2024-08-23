No legal hurdle to take suo motu case on Hema panel report: Kerala minister Balagopal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the government made it clear that no case will be registered based on the Hema Committee report, Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Thursday said there was no legal hurdle to take suo motu cognisance on the basis of the report. “It is a technical matter whether to take a case suo motu or on the basis of a complaint. The government has a clear stand on the report,” he said. On the nearly five-year delay in releasing the report, Balagopal said the government did not hold it deliberately.