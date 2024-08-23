Kerala

No legal hurdle to take suo motu case on Hema panel report: Kerala minister Balagopal

On the nearly five-year delay in releasing the report, Balagopal said the government did not hold it deliberately.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the government made it clear that no case will be registered based on the Hema Committee report, Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Thursday said there was no legal hurdle to take suo motu cognisance on the basis of the report. “It is a technical matter whether to take a case suo motu or on the basis of a complaint. The government has a clear stand on the report,” he said. On the nearly five-year delay in releasing the report, Balagopal said the government did not hold it deliberately.

“There were legal hurdles in releasing it. The law is the same for wrongdoers in all fields. The chief minister has clearly stated the government’s stand. Strict measures will be taken,” he said.

