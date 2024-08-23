WCC slams cyber attacks on senior artists

In the social media post, it is also said that the WCC could not stand by some elements of society using that information to stone and demean female professionals.

“This illustrates the attitude of such commenters towards women in this industry. WCC reiterates that, according to cyber laws, this is punishable, and such instances of cyber abuse or defamation will be addressed by the laws of the land. Let us instead use this opportunity to understand the issues at hand as raised by the Hema Committee report and others who are speaking up to move towards the change that is required for a clean and equal workplace in our industry,” the collective said in a statement.

The Hema Committee report has come at a time to distract the attention of people from the kafir controversy. Malayalis will understand why the report was kept on hold for 4.5 years. The report on underaged girl children being abused and other grave allegations cannot be defended at any cost. The Congress is expressing its gratitude in the name of the state to Justice Hema, who herself typed out the report so as to maintain secrecy, said K Sudhakaran, Congress state president.