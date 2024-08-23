WCC slams cyber attacks on senior artists

KOCHI: The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has come out against the cyber attack against a founding member and senior artists. In a statement released by the WCC on Thursday, they stated that the collective condemned the cyber attack and comments about senior women artists.
“With the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, we hope it is examined with seriousness to understand the historical reasons for misogyny in this profession and steps are taken to address and correct it. The public support for survivors is much appreciated.
However, we strongly condemn the cyber attacks and belittling comments about senior women artists, including a founding member of the WCC, who’s still a member, that undermine a woman’s professional journey and experience especially when they have stood in solidarity with survivors,” it stated.
In the social media post, it is also said that the WCC could not stand by some elements of society using that information to stone and demean female professionals.
“This illustrates the attitude of such commenters towards women in this industry. WCC reiterates that, according to cyber laws, this is punishable, and such instances of cyber abuse or defamation will be addressed by the laws of the land. Let us instead use this opportunity to understand the issues at hand as raised by the Hema Committee report and others who are speaking up to move towards the change that is required for a clean and equal workplace in our industry,” the collective said in a statement.
The Hema Committee report has come at a time to distract the attention of people from the kafir controversy. Malayalis will understand why the report was kept on hold for 4.5 years. The report on underaged girl children being abused and other grave allegations cannot be defended at any cost. The Congress is expressing its gratitude in the name of the state to Justice Hema, who herself typed out the report so as to maintain secrecy, said K Sudhakaran, Congress state president.
WOMEN’S COMMISSION TO EXAMINE LEGAL ASPECTS
KOZHIKODE: The Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) will examine the legal aspects of the Hema Committee Report before deciding on the appropriate course of action, chairperson P Sathidevi has said. She was speaking to reporters following the High Court’s decision to make the commission a party to a public interest litigation (PIL). “We learnt through the media that the HC has made the commission a party in the PIL. We have not yet received any official notice in this regard. Once we do, the Commission will take all necessary steps,” she said. Sathidevi emphasised on the need for criminal action on the matters mentioned in the report, underscoring the KWC’s commitment to ensuring justice to women across all sectors, including the film industry.