Malayalam actor Jayasurya booked in another sexual harassment complaint

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a double whammy to actor Jayasurya, the police have booked him in another case of sexual harassment filed by a junior artist.
The case was registered by Karamana police here on the complaint of the artist, who alleged that she was subjected to sexual harassment by the actor years ago at a movie location in Thodupuzha.
The complainant hails from Thiruvananthapuram and the case will be handed over to Thodupuzha police. The Special Investigation Team will take over the probe soon, sources said.
This is the second case of sexual harassment against Jayasurya. The actor was earlier booked by the Cantonment police for alleged sexual harassment of a Kochi-based actress, who worked in the Tamil and Malayalam film industry.
Based on her complaint, the special investigation team had recorded her statement and registered cases against all the seven people, who had allegedly harassed her.