Malayalam actor Jayasurya booked in another sexual harassment complaint

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a double whammy to actor Jayasurya, the police have booked him in another case of sexual harassment filed by a junior artist.

The case was registered by Karamana police here on the complaint of the artist, who alleged that she was subjected to sexual harassment by the actor years ago at a movie location in Thodupuzha.

The complainant hails from Thiruvananthapuram and the case will be handed over to Thodupuzha police. The Special Investigation Team will take over the probe soon, sources said.