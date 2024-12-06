Alappuzha accident: 20-year-old survivor succumbs to injuries

KOCHI: The death toll in the Alappuzha accident that occurred on Monday rose to six as a 20-year-old medico from Edathua succumbed to injuries on Thursday. Alvin George, who was under treatment at a private hospital in Kochi, died on Thursday evening.

According to hospital sources, his condition was severe. “He was diagnosed with multiple organ injury and severe head injury and was on a ventilator and BP support. His death was recorded by 4.30 pm on Thursday,” said a hospital source.

Alvin was a first-year medical student at T D Medical College, Alappuzha, and is survived by his father Kochumon George, mother Meena Kochumon, and brother Kevin.

The accident occurred on NH 66 at Kalarkode when a group of 11 students was travelling to watch a movie in Alappuzha on Monday night. The car collided with a KSRTC bus as the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Alvin’s body was taken to Alappuzha Medical College after police inquest. The deceased are Devanandan (19), Sreedeep Valsan (19), Ayush Shaji (19), Muhammed Ebrahim P P (19), and Muhammed Abdul Jabbar (19). Five other students, who were in the car, are under treatment.