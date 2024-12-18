Swift intervention by bank, cyber police save doctor from losing lakhs to scammers in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The swift intervention of the Cyber Investigation Division helped a Changanassery-based doctor recover Rs 4.2 lakh that he had transferred to cyber scammers, who had held him under 'virtual arrest' after making him believe they were from the Mumbai police.

The doctor was contacted by the cyber criminals impersonating Mumbai police officers on Tuesday, alleging that they had found him involved in illegal financial activities. Known as vishing, this tactic is the most popular method used by scammers to fleece money from unsuspecting victims.

The fraudsters operated with such finesse that the doctor was made to believe them. They enforced his 'virtual arrest' and goaded him into transferring Rs 5.2 lakh to a bank account. However, the SBI Financial Intelligence Unit found something suspicious as the money was transferred to an account that had already been flagged.

They immediately contacted the Changanassery branch of the bank, and the branch manager duly alerted the Cyber Investigation Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. The cyber police liaised with the local police, and within 15 minutes, the officers managed to locate the doctor's residence.