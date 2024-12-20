Special LSG department team to investigate dumping of medical waste in Tamil Nadu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the heels of the intervention by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, the Kerala government has formed a special team to investigate the recent illegal dumping of medical and other waste in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district. The illegal dumping of medical and unsegregated waste in neighbouring states is becoming a major challenge for the state government, which is on a mission to declare Kerala garbage free by March 2025.

With the NGT and TN government breathing down its neck, the local self-government department (LSGD), the Kerala State Pollution Control Board and the state government have landed in a fix. PCB chairperson Sreekala S told TNIE that legal action will be initiated against Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) and Leela Kovalam for illegal dumping of waste in Tamil Nadu.

According to the PCB, it’s the responsibility of the generator to ensure that the waste is handled scientifically. “Collective efforts by local bodies, police and motor vehicles department are required to address this issue,” said Sreekala. The PCB is in the final stages of introducing a software for tracking interstate waste movement. “We are hoping to introduce it immediately. The trial run is ongoing,” she added.