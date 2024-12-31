Lodestars 2024: Achievements, milestones, key events of the year

January

Beyond the sun

Under S Somanath’s leadership, ISRO’s Aditya-L1 mission, dedicated to observe the Sun, reached a critical milestone when the spacecraft was inserted at the L1 point on January 6.

Honourable mention: Eight Keralites were honoured with Padma awards. Late M Fathima Beevi (posthumous), the first female judge of the Supreme Court, and BJP leader O Rajagopal were awarded Padma Bhushan. Padma Shri went to educationist P Chithran Namboodiripad, Kathakali exponent Sadanam Balakrishnan, Theyyam veteran Narayanan E P, farmer Sathyanarayana Beleri, spiritual guru Muni Narayana Prasad, and Travancore Royal family member Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi.

February

Space Odyssey

Palakkad native Group Captain Prashant B Nair of the Indian Air Force was announced as one of the four designated astronauts chosen for ISRO’s Gaganyaan Mission, India’s first human spaceflight programme.

Honourable mention: Father of Green Revolution M S Swaminathan was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna.