A2Z: Stories that shaped Kerala in 2024

By-polls

The Palakkad, Chelakkara, and Wayanad by-elections led to heated political discussions and allegations. Wayanad elected Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who became a first-timer in Parliament, while Rahul Mamkootathil secured a record majority in Palakkad. CPM retained Chelakkara.

Cinema

Malayalam cinema became a talking point in the first half of the year with several hit films, including Premalu, Manjummel Boys and Aavesham. Several small-budget films also tasted success towards the end of the year.

Drain death

The death of a 46-year-old sanitation worker, Joy, who went missing while cleaning the Amayizhanchan Thodu (canal) in Thiruvananthapuram on July 13, highlighted the poor management of waterbodies in the state. In Kozhikode, two men died while cleaning the waste water tank of a hotel in July.

These incidents revealed the unscientific methods of drainage cleaning, and how Kerala continues to rely on manual scavenging despite its growth in technology and health sector.

Elephants

Elephants hit the headlines after several people were attacked and killed by pachyderms across the state.

A total of 13 people lost their lives in elephant attacks. Meanwhile, the High Court introduced restrictions on the use of elephants for temple festivals, which stirred statewide protests.