Andhra Pradesh's political landscape reshaped in 2024: JSP's rise, TDP's comeback, and YSRCP's downfall

JSP’s Year of triumph & transformation

2024 has been a defining year for the Jana Sena Party (JSP), marking its dramatic resurgence as a major political force in Andhra Pradesh. After a dismal performance in the 2019 elections, the party registered a spectacular victory, firmly positioning it in the national spotlight.

Founded by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan in 2014, JSP extended support to the NDA, but did not contest elections. In 2019, the party contested the elections alone, and secured just one seat. Yet, Pawan Kalyan remained steadfast. His perseverance and strategic leadership paid off, with the party achieving unprecedented success in 2024. JSP secured all the 21 Assembly and two Parliament seats it contested in alliance with the NDA. The monumental success has been attributed to Pawan’s strategic foresight and collaboration with coalition partners, along with the party activists’ work in executing poll strategies.

The party has also demonstrated effective post-election management by allocating nominated posts and positions in coalition governance without giving way to internal dissatisfaction.

TDP back as key NDA ally after landslide

The year 2024 proved to be a historic one for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), as it not only secured a landmark victory in the State Assembly elections but also became a key partner in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

A three-pronged strategy, which focused on rebuilding the TDP, energising the cadre, and establishing a direct communication network, proved successful for the yellow party after the electoral defeat of 2019. From winning just 23 out of 175 Assembly seats and three out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State, the TDP reversed its fortunes by securing 164 Assembly seats and 21 Parliamentary segments.

The morale of the TDP rank and file had taken a significant blow following the arrest of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in 2023. However, the alliance with the Jana Sena and BJP provided a much-needed boost for the party.

In 2024, the NDA launched coordinated efforts to secure victory through various campaigns and by promising the Six Guarantees. The alliance’s emphasis on development alongside welfare seemed to resonate with the public, contributing to its overwhelming success.