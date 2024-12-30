Andhra Pradesh's political landscape reshaped in 2024: JSP's rise, TDP's comeback, and YSRCP's downfall

JSP’s Year of triumph & transformation
2024 has been a defining year for the Jana Sena Party (JSP), marking its dramatic resurgence as a major political force in Andhra Pradesh. After a dismal performance in the 2019 elections, the party registered a spectacular victory, firmly positioning it in the national spotlight.
Founded by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan in 2014, JSP extended support to the NDA, but did not contest elections. In 2019, the party contested the elections alone, and secured just one seat. Yet, Pawan Kalyan remained steadfast. His perseverance and strategic leadership paid off, with the party achieving unprecedented success in 2024. JSP secured all the 21 Assembly and two Parliament seats it contested in alliance with the NDA. The monumental success has been attributed to Pawan’s strategic foresight and collaboration with coalition partners, along with the party activists’ work in executing poll strategies.
The party has also demonstrated effective post-election management by allocating nominated posts and positions in coalition governance without giving way to internal dissatisfaction.
TDP back as key NDA ally after landslide
The year 2024 proved to be a historic one for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), as it not only secured a landmark victory in the State Assembly elections but also became a key partner in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.
A three-pronged strategy, which focused on rebuilding the TDP, energising the cadre, and establishing a direct communication network, proved successful for the yellow party after the electoral defeat of 2019. From winning just 23 out of 175 Assembly seats and three out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State, the TDP reversed its fortunes by securing 164 Assembly seats and 21 Parliamentary segments.
The morale of the TDP rank and file had taken a significant blow following the arrest of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in 2023. However, the alliance with the Jana Sena and BJP provided a much-needed boost for the party.
In 2024, the NDA launched coordinated efforts to secure victory through various campaigns and by promising the Six Guarantees. The alliance’s emphasis on development alongside welfare seemed to resonate with the public, contributing to its overwhelming success.
BJP gains foothold, sees rising influence
The year 2024 has been a landmark one for the BJP in Andhra Pradesh, marking significant political growth. The tripartite alliance with the TDP and Jana Sena proved to be a game-changer, propelling the saffron party to its best-ever performance in the State. After years of striving to establish its presence, the BJP finally emerged as a formidable force, securing key victories.
The BJP contested 10 Assembly constituencies, winning eight of them. Out of the six Lok Sabha segments it contested, the party won three. In 2019, the saffron party had failed to secure any seats. This success reflected the BJP’s focused efforts to strengthen its grassroots presence across Andhra Pradesh.
The appointment of former minister D Purandeswari — the daughter of former Chief Minister and TDP founder NT Rama Rao — as the new State president infused fresh energy ahead of the elections. Her strong stance on issues such as the liquor policy and sand distribution under the YSRCP regime resonated with voters.
The party’s membership drive also proved to be a resounding success, with 25 lakh registrations in just 45 days, setting new records and reflecting widespread support in Andhra Pradesh.
No big gains for cong under Sharmila
The Congress unit in the State received a boost when the party high command handed over the reins to YS Sharmila, the daughter of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and the sister of YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The year 2024 brought renewed hope for Congress, which had lost its foothold in the State following the bifurcation in 2014.
As a candidate for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, Sharmila targeted her cousin YS Avinash Reddy, the sitting YSRCP MP and an accused in the murder of her uncle and former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. She also criticised her brother for failing to fulfill his promise to develop the State. However, her efforts did not yield the desired results, as Congress failed to win a single seat in the elections.
In addition to strengthening the party at the grassroots level, Sharmila has now shifted her focus to the upcoming local body elections. “Congress will definitely capitalise on the momentum created in 2024 and move forward in 2025,” a senior leader said.
Little space for left parties in state
Despite their efforts to gain traction in the 2024 elections, the Left parties Communist Party Of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) failed to make any significant headway in the State.
While their campaigns managed to amplify anti-incumbency sentiments, which contributed to the collapse of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government, their efforts and ‘struggles’ did not translate into tangible political progress. In the run-up to the elections, the CPI and CPM joined forces with the Congress, aiming to consolidate their position similar to their counterparts in Telangana. Yet, their impact was negligible.
Echoing similar sentiments, CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna and CPM State Secretary V Srinivas Rao said the NDA succeeded in channeling the anti-incumbency factor. They emphasised that their parties will continue to focus on public issues and protest against “anti-people” policies of the NDA government at the Centre and the State.
YSRCP sees stunning reversal of fortune
The year 2024 may be one that the YSRCP would prefer to forget, as it suffered one of its worst defeats since its inception more than a decade ago. Initially, the party set its sights on a historic sweep, targeting all 175 seats in the State. However, it ultimately secured only 11 seats, failing to even achieve the status of the main opposition party.
In January 2024, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy continued his social engineering efforts, reshuffling party candidates ahead of the elections. The election results marked a stunning reversal of fortunes, with YSRCP securing only 11 seats—far from the 151 seats it had won in 2019, which had been a record-breaking performance at the time. Political analysts attribute the party’s defeat to its failure to recognise the growing anti-incumbency sentiment among voters.
However, Jagan remains resolute. He has outlined an action plan to counter the ruling coalition’s ‘propaganda’.YSRCP is focused on the upcoming Local Body Elections, where it aims to prove its strength and make a political comeback.