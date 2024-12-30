Talk of the town

Interesting personalities from different walks of life whose stories are worth listening to... that was the driving theme of Express Dialogues in 2024. Covering a myriad of topics, the conversations were engaging and meaningful. From archaeology to technology, cinema to spirituality, feminism to art and culture, and politics to bureaucracy, the series gave us a plethora of insightful conversations. Here are some snippets:

K K Muhammed

He was part of the ASI team that in 1976 excavated the Ayodhya Babri Masjid site, where the Ram Temple now stands. As the temple was being inaugurated in January, we felt he was the apt person to talk on the subject. And, we were proved right.