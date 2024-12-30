Talk of the town

Interesting personalities from different walks of life whose stories are worth listening to... that was the driving theme of Express Dialogues in 2024. Covering a myriad of topics, the conversations were engaging and meaningful. From archaeology to technology, cinema to spirituality, feminism to art and culture, and politics to bureaucracy, the series gave us a plethora of insightful conversations. Here are some snippets:
He was part of the ASI team that in 1976 excavated the Ayodhya Babri Masjid site, where the Ram Temple now stands. As the temple was being inaugurated in January, we felt he was the apt person to talk on the subject. And, we were proved right.
When his name was announced in the Modi 3.0 ministry, it came as a well-deserved recognition for Kurian, who has been part of the BJP ever since its formation in 1980. In his first interview to TNIE, Kurian spoke at length about being a Christian leader in the BJP and the party's future in the state.
After establishing herself as a mohiniyattam exponent, Devika was all set to launch herself as an actor at the time we met her. It was also the time when Hema Committee revelations were making waves in the state. Apart from talking about her life and art, Devika expressed hope that the panel’s recommendations would make the Malayalam film industry a better place.
A master filmmaker who explores the complexities of his characters, Blessy had fascinating accounts - about himself and his films. We met him right after the release of his 16-year-old dream project, Aadujeevitham.
Ever since his days as the founding president of SFI in Kerala, G Sudhakaran has always charted a unique trajectory in the state's politics. Never one to mince his words, he tends to court controversies. It was quite an experience listening to him.
Conversing with Suresh Gopi, a national award-winning actor and BJP’s first Lok Sabha MP from the state, was a riveting experience. Though he was getting accustomed to the tight schedules of a Union minister at the time we met him, Suresh Gopi spoke at length about his new stint, his special equation with PM Narendra Modi, and his unique victory in Thrissur.
Sarada Muraleedharan and V Venu
We met Sarada Muraleedharan and V Venu a day after the former took over as chief secretary from her husband. The power couple shared with us professional experiences, their differences, and their journey together.
Pain and death are not easy subjects to discuss. But when Padma Shri Dr Rajagopal, considered the ‘Father of Palliative Care’ in India, explained the topics and insisted that dignified death is an individual's right, it became a meaningful interaction.
His transition from being the aggressive face of the BJP in Kerala to a Congressman was too rapid for Malayalis to digest. Sandeep, however, insisted in his conversation with us that his political evolution had been gradual and that it should not be viewed with intolerance.
We sat with the president of the IAS Officers Association on the day two Kerala cadre officers were suspended, in an unprecedented move. In a freewheeling conversation, he spoke in detail about the issues plaguing the Kerala cadre, his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also his impressions of different chief ministers.