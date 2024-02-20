Missing toddler traced after 17 hours; Kerala police yet to confirm kidnap claim

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state breathed a sigh of relief as the two-year-old daughter of a Bihari vagabond couple, who had gone missing in the wee hours of Monday while sleeping with her family in the street near Chakkai, was found safe after an extensive search and rescue operation that lasted for more than 17 hours.

The child was found lying in an unconscious state in a drain behind the Brahmos Aerospace campus.

Deputy commissioner Nidhinraj P said the child was found lying in an unconscious state in the drain, which is located within one kilometre from the spot where she had gone missing.

The child’s family had migrated to Hyderabad and they reached the state capital to sell honey. The family has been staying in a tent close to the railway track in the vicinity of All Saints College. The family went to sleep by 10pm on Sunday and it was by 12.30am that the toddler was found missing.

The DCP said so far they have not got any solid evidence to suggest that it could be a case of kidnapping. “There is a possibility that the child could have walked to the place on her own. We have not confirmed that she was kidnapped. However, we are probing all angles,” he said.

Sources, meanwhile, said the place from where the child was recovered was a difficult terrain that could not be accessed by road. Due to the topography of the area, it would be difficult for a child to reach this far. Police had earlier combed the area, but could not find the child, igniting doubts that the child could have been dropped there later after the police scaled up surveillance.

Police sources, however, claimed that since the child was in an unconscious state, she did not make any sound when the cops went for checking. “Also, the drain was a bit deep and there was space inside it. So the cops who went there initially could have also missed her,” said a police officer.