Chakkai child missing case: Police still in dark

The police initially had a feeling that the child could have voluntarily walked into the plot of land. However, they later concluded that the toddler couldn’t do so and she could have been taken there by someone.“We are working on various assumptions. She could have been taken away by those involved in trafficking or snatched away by child abusers. These are just theories and until we get evidence to corroborate our assumptions, they will remain just theories. We are hopeful that the child might give us some hints to work on,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, the child was discharged from the SAT Hospital and handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The child and her mother have been admitted to the CWC facility where the two will stay till the child gets over her mental trauma.

The toddler will be provided psychological counselling during her stay at the CWC facility, but the officials said the language barrier could pose a hurdle for successful counselling.