Chakkai child missing case: Police still in dark

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than 72 hours into the mysterious missing case of a two-year-old child from Chakkai, the city police are still groping in the dark regarding what exactly transpired on that fateful Sunday night. The police have been handling it as a kidnapping case, but so far they have not been able to find any evidence to corroborate their suspicions. The investigation team has prepared a large list of people, who had a history of child sex abuse and checked their mobile tower locations to see if they had any role in the incident. Sources said the cops have verified about half of the men in that list, but nothing suspicious was found.
“We went through half of those people in the list and they were found to have no connection to the case. The verification is ongoing,” said a senior police officer.
The police initially had a feeling that the child could have voluntarily walked into the plot of land. However, they later concluded that the toddler couldn’t do so and she could have been taken there by someone.“We are working on various assumptions. She could have been taken away by those involved in trafficking or snatched away by child abusers. These are just theories and until we get evidence to corroborate our assumptions, they will remain just theories. We are hopeful that the child might give us some hints to work on,” the officer added.
Meanwhile, the child was discharged from the SAT Hospital and handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The child and her mother have been admitted to the CWC facility where the two will stay till the child gets over her mental trauma.
The toddler will be provided psychological counselling during her stay at the CWC facility, but the officials said the language barrier could pose a hurdle for successful counselling.
The family of the child speaks Hindi, but the child, according to sources, has not spoken much after the incident.
The sources said the child did not react enthusiastically to the hospital stay. The parents of the child also expressed resentment over the extended hospital stay. As the child did not suffer from medical complications, she was discharged.
